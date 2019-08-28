A handout photo made available by the Zamboanga Del Norte Police Command (ZDNPC) shows the ill-fated m/v Lite Ferry 16 at a seaport in Dipolog city, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/ZDNPC / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows passengers rescued by Philippine Coast Guard rescuers following a ferry fire off Dapitan city, Zamboanga del Norte province, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2019.

A handout picture made available by Zamboanga Del Norte Police Command (ZDNPC) shows a policewoman comforting a passenger at a seaport in Dipolog city, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2019.

Three people were killed, including a one-year-old, and 69 remain missing after a ferry with at least 174 people on board caught fire overnight in the Philippines.

The fire started while the ferry was covering the distance between the cities of Cebu and Dapitan, in the center and south of the country respectively.

The cause of the fire on Lite Ferry 16, carrying 136 passengers and 38 crew members, remains unknown, according to the latest update of the incident by the country's coast guard on Wednesday.

About 102 people have been rescued.

Two of the rescued people were taken to the hospital unconscious, while the coast guard continues to search for more survivors.

The search-and-rescue operation was hampered by strong winds and currents, according to the commander of the coast guard station in North Zamboanga province, Cherry Rose Manaay.

Another passenger ferry on that route stopped to help people who jumped into the water while the Lite Ferry 16 was engulfed in flames, as seen in videos uploaded to social media by witnesses.

Allan Barredo, one of the eyewitnesses traveling on the other ferry, said in a Facebook post that the coast guard did not arrive at the site until four hours had passed after the fire started. EFE-EPA

