Flooding water is seen at Muromi river in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Aug.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People walk in a flooded street near Saga station in Saga, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People are rescued by Japan Self-Defense Forces following floods in Takeo, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A police officer stops a car in a flooded street in Saga, southwestern Japan, 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A pedestrian walks in a flooded street near Saga station in Saga, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Torrential rains in parts of Japan have left three people dead with the authorities on Wednesday asking residents to stay alert after flooding and landslides in many areas of the country.

The alert by the Japan Meteorological Agency was issued on Wednesday morning in Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures in the northwestern region of the island where unprecedented levels of rain was recorded, the JMA said in a press conference.

The agency warned that the flooding could occur in other prefectures and urged the people to take immediate safety measure.

At least three people lost their lives due to the unprecedented rain, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

A man died in the Saga prefecture after his car got dragged and submerged in water. A woman was found dead after her car fell into a ditch, in the same prefecture.

Another man died in Fukuoka prefecture even after he escaped from his flooded vehicle.

The authorities issued evacuation orders and advisories for 1.7 million people across the country and some 40 members of Self-Defense Forces were sent to assist in rescue works, NHK added.

The emergency services have received numerous calls from people trapped in their cars.

The torrential rain which is expected to continue for another few hours, reached unprecedented levels in Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki, resulting in partial disruption of train services and closure of some expressways in the region.

In Saga city, more than 100 mm rain was recorded in an hour, the meteorological agency said.

The flooding also forced temporary shutdown of businesses and affected the manufacturing activities of some of the firms, including, automaker Toyota, which announced suspension of a part of its production in Fukuoka after the installations were affected.

The met department forecast 200 mm of rain in northern Kyushu and some 180 mm rain in the central regions of the Honshu island, where Tokyo is situated, until 6 am on Thursday (9.00 pm GMT, Wednesday). EFE-EPA

