A view of the site where Beltran Condori, an indigenous Bolivian man, died of a gunshot wound on La Paz's southeastern outskirts during violent protests on Nov. 11, a day after longtime indigenous President Evo Morales was forced to step down amid electoral fraud allegations. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Brigida Aruni (right), a Bolivian indigenous woman and mother of Beltran Condori, who died of a gunshot wound during violent protests on La Paz's southeastern outskirts on Nov. 11, 2019, and Beltran's widow, Yola (left), talked to Efe on Nov. 18 about the circumstances surrounding his death. Beltran died a day after longtime indigenous President Evo Morales was forced to step down amid electoral fraud allegations. EPA-EFE/ Martín Alipaz

Brigida Aruni, a Bolivian indigenous woman and mother of Beltran Condori, who was shot and killed during protests on La Paz's southeastern outskirts, speaks on Nov. 18, 2019, at the spot where her son was killed on Nov. 11, a day after longtime indigenous President Evo Morales was forced to step down amid electoral fraud allegations. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

An indigenous woman faces off with Bolivian police and soldiers during a protest in El Alto, Bolivia, on Tuesday, Nov. 19. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

A man wounded when Bolivian security forces evicted protesters from an oil refinery in El Also is loaded onto an ambulance on Tuesday, Nov. 19. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Bolivian police and troops killed three people and wounded 30 others Tuesday in an operation to evict supporters of former President Evo Morales from an oil refinery in El Alto, near La Paz.

"According to the preliminary information, the three people died as a result of gunshots," the Ombudsman's Office said.

Security forces went to the refinery in El Alto's Senkata district to enable the resumption of fuel shipments, which had been blocked by activists from the leftist MAS party after Morales resigned on Nov. 10 under duress.