Bolivian police and troops killed three people and wounded 30 others Tuesday in an operation to evict supporters of former President Evo Morales from an oil refinery in El Alto, near La Paz.
"According to the preliminary information, the three people died as a result of gunshots," the Ombudsman's Office said.
Security forces went to the refinery in El Alto's Senkata district to enable the resumption of fuel shipments, which had been blocked by activists from the leftist MAS party after Morales resigned on Nov. 10 under duress.