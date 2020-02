Turkish soldiers secure the area after a Pegasus Airlines plane has skidded off the Sabiha Goekcen airport runway in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Firefighters and Pegasus Airlines crew inspect the wrecked plane after a Pegasus Airlines plane has skidded off the Sabiha Goekcen airport runway in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Firefighters and medics try to evacuate victims after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the Sabiha Gokcen airport runway in Istanbul, Turkey, 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

3 die as plane overruns runway, breaks to pieces after Istanbul landing

Three people were killed after a passenger aircraft skidded off the runway after landing and split into three, Turkey's health minister told media early Thursday.

Three people remained in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca added, while the other 179 have also been admitted to hospital with minor injuries.