Three people were killed in police firing in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday, as violence broke out over an alleged derogatory social media post about Islam's most revered figure, Prophet Mohammad.

Dozens of police officers and protesters were injured in clashes as a violent mob vandalized a police station in India's IT hub and burnt down some police vehicles on Tuesday evening, a police officer told EFE, requesting not to be named as he is not authorized to the speak to the media.