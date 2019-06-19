Garissa University College terror attack suspects from (L-R) Hassan Aden Hassan (2-L) and Mohamad Ali Abdikadir (2-R), are escorted to the cells after getting their verdict from a Kenyan Chief Magistrate at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 19 June 2019. EPA/Daniel Irungu

One of four Garissa University College terror attack suspects Rashid Charles Mberesero (L) seats in the dock as him and the other suspects wait for their verdict to be read out to them by a Kenyan Chief Magistrate at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 19 June 2019. EPA/Daniel Irungu

Two of four Garissa University College terror attack suspects Rashid Charles Mberesero (L) and Sahal Dirie Hussein (R) seat in the dock as they wait for their verdict to be read out to them by a Kenyan Chief Magistrate at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 19 June 2019. EPA/Daniel Irungu

Garissa University College terror attack suspects from (L-R) Hassan Aden Hassan, Mohamad Ali Abdikadir, Rashid Charles Mberesero and Sahal Dirie Hussein sit in the dock as they wait for their verdict to be read out by a Kenyan Chief Magistrate at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 19 June 2019. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Three people suspected of being involved in a deadly attack on a university in Kenya in 2015 were found guilty on Wednesday.

According to Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi, Rashid Charles Mberesero from Tanzania and Hassan Edin and Mohamed Abdi from Kenya actively planned the attack on Garissa University in the east of the country, along with members of Somali terror group al-Shabab.

“I come to the conclusion that they knew of the plot and were, therefore, part of the attackers,” Andayi said, as cited by local media.

The trio were found guilty of conspiring to carry out a terror attack and belonging to al-Shabab.

Andayi told the Supreme Court in Nairobi they will be sentenced on July 3.

A fourth suspect was acquitted owing to a lack of evidence, the magistrate said.

On Apr. 2, 2015, attackers took control of the campus of Garissa University, near Somalia, for about 16 hours.

At least 148 people died in the attack, many of them students, and another 79 were injured.

The attack was the deadliest to have struck Kenya since an assault on the United States embassy in 1998 that left 213 people dead. That attack was attributed to al-Qaida.

On Jan. 15 this year, al-Shabab militants struck again, targeting a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi that left at least 21 people dead.

A four-day siege at the upscale Westgate shopping mall in the center of Nairobi left 67 people dead in September 2013.

Al-Shabab, which joined al-Qaida's international network in 2012, currently controls areas in the center and south of the country with the intention of establishing an Islamic state.

Somalia has been in a state of war and upheaval since 1991, when former dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown, leaving the country without an effective government and vulnerable to Islamic radical militants, warlords and criminal armed groups. EFE

pms/sh/rb