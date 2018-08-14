Police and forensics at the scene of an incident at parliament in London, Britain, 14 August. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Police at the scene of an incident outside parliament in London, Britain, 14 August. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner and the National Lead for Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK Neil Basu addresses the media outside New Scotland Yard, Central London, Britain, 14 August 2018. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Three people were injured Tuesday and a man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses after a car crashed into the security barriers outside the United Kingdom parliament, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Two people were taken to the hospital while another received treatment at the scene, assistant commissioner Neil Basu told the press.

"One man has been discharged and one woman remains in hospital being treated for serious but thankfully non-life threatening injuries," Basu said.

Streets around Parliament Square and the nearby Westminster Underground station were closed, while police vehicles and ambulances were at the scene.

Scotland Yard earlier confirmed a man had been arrested and said no weapons had been found at the scene of the crash.

"The man, who is in his late 20s, was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," Basu told reporters.

The police commissioner said the incident appeared to be "a deliberate act," and so the force was "treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command."

Work was ongoing to identify the suspect and "establish his motivations," Basu said, adding that no other suspects had been identified.

London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources" to the scene in response.

"We have treated two people at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be serious and have taken them to hospital," assistant director of operations Peter Rhodes said in a statement.

Steel and concrete barriers were erected outside Parliament following a vehicular attack in March last year.

During that incident, the perpetrator Khalid Masood ran over several people on Westminster Bridge, killing five people and injuring 50 more, after which he tried to enter the building on foot, stabbing an officer. He was shot dead by an armed police officer.