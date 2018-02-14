National Security Agency (NSA) director Adm. Mike Rogers testifies before the US Senate Intelligence Committee on June 7, 2017, in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE FILE/Jim Lo Scalzo

A Maryland State Trooper sits in an unmarked SUV outside the grounds of the National Security Administration (NSA) just north of Washington, DC in Fort Meade, Maryland, USA, Dec. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Undated photo showing an aerial view of the National Security Administration (NSA) headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/NSA

View of the headquarters of the National Security Administration (NSA) in Fort Meade, Maryland, USA on June 7, 2013. EPA-EFE FIKE/JIM LO SCALZO

Three people were injured Wednesday in an incident outside a gate at the National Security Agency (NSA) complex at Fort Meade, Maryland, but there does not appear to be a link to terrorism, officials said.

"We also have no reason to believe there's any nexus at all to terrorism at this point," FBI special agent in charge Gordon Johnson said.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am when an SUV hit a security barrier outside the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, located 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Washington, officials said.

Initial reports said three people had been shot, but officials told the media later that the injuries were not from gunshots.

"At this point in time we do not believe any of the injuries sustained were from gunfire," Johnson said.

An NSA police officer, a civilian passerby and the SUV's driver were all hospitalized.

Two passengers in the SUV were arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation, officials said.

"This vehicle did come on to NSA's compound unauthorized and NSA has a series of protocols that they respond to in these types of events, so that is part of our investigation," Johnson said.

President Donald Trump was "briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade," spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said, adding that the White House sent its thoughts and prayers to those hurt in the incident.