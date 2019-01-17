Firefighters extinguish a fire on top of the building on the La Doua campus in Villeurbanne, north of Lyon, France, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANE GUIOCHON

Three people were slightly injured following an explosion and subsequent fire on the roof of a university building in southeastern France on Thursday, regional authorities said.

The prefect of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region said an accidental fire broke out on the roof of a laboratory belonging to Claude Bernard University Lyon 1 during sealing work.

"Detonations were heard due to the presence of three gas canisters," the prefect said in a tweet. "Three lightly injured."

The university said in a statement the fire broke out at 9.30 am local time at the Mendel building at the LyonTech La Doua campus during renovation work on the structure.

"The fire is currently under control," the statement said.

A photograph released via epa showed firefighters and trucks at the scene of the accident.