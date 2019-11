Smoke from a large bushfire rises outside Wytaliba, near Glen Innes, Australia, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) talks to evacuees during a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Firefighters work to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

More than 70 bushfires continued to burn across two states in eastern Australia on Sunday, where at least three people have been killed and four were missing, despite the efforts of around 1,300 firefighters.

The wildfires have mainly affected the southeastern state of New South Wales, where fire services warned of dangerous conditions on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climbed and strong winds were expected. EFE-EPA