Supporters of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord and leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, listen to his speech in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord and leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, speaks to supporters in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials shift injured victims from the scene of a bomb blast that targeted the supporters of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord and leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, shortly after he attended the gathering in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least three people were killed and another eight wounded on Monday in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan in a bomb explosion near an event where Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the country's second largest militant group, Hezb-i-Islami (HIA), was present.

The spokesperson of Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, told EFE that the bomb was placed on a motorcycle that exploded around 1:15 pm, causing the death of three people and wounding another eight.

The wounded have been taken to the provincial hospital of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar.

"The blast took place few meters away from the (Shirzai football) stadium, exactly at the time when the gathering ended and participants of the gathering were leaving the stadium," Zabihullah Zmarai, Deputy of Nangarhar Provincial Council, who was present at the gathering, told EFE.

According to the official, the casualties included Hezb-e-Islami supporters who had gone to the event to see Hekmatyar, former warlord and ex-prime minister.

HIA spokesperson Nadir Afghan told EFE that thousands of people from different provinces of the country, political leaders, local government officials and tribal leaders were present at the event.

"After the speakers delivered their speeches, including his Excellency Hekmatyar, and the gathering ended and participants started to leave, explosives placed in a motorcycle and parked near to a bus waiting to carry participants to their homes, exploded," he said.

In September 2016, Hekmatyar, nicknamed the "Butcher of Kabul" and one of the warlords that fought the Soviet forces between 1979 and 1989, signed a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

Months later, in May 2017, he returned to Kabul after spending years in hiding.

The peace deal included amnesty for his insurgency group's activities of the past 14 years, the "dignified" repatriation of families of HIA members, and the release of rebels, who are in prison but have been not charged with any crime.

In return, the HIA signed the National Constitution of Afghanistan, agreed to disband all its armed formations, and pledged to cut ties with all terrorist and extremist groups.