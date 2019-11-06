(FILE) People visit the ancient city of Jerash, Jordan, 21 July 2018 (Reissued on 06 November 2019). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

3 Mexicans among those injured in Jordan stabbing attack

Three Mexican tourists, a Swiss citizen and four locals were injured Wednesday in a stabbing attack in the ancient city of Jerash, according to Jordanian security sources.

A man has been arrested over the incident.

In a statement, the Public Security Directorate said the attacker stabbed three Mexicans, a Swiss woman, a tour guide, two security men and a bus driver.

“The attacker was arrested on the spot and is being interrogated,” the statement said.

The security agency added the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, without giving further details about their condition