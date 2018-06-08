A view from the Israeli side of tear gas being fired by Israeli soldiers as thousands of Palestinian demonstrators gather near the border fence between Gaza and Israel, in southern Israel, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Three Palestinians were killed and 117 others, two of them journalists, were wounded Friday when Israeli soldiers opened fire on protesters in Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The youngest fatality, 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal, was shot east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.

Zeyad al-Briem, 24, was also killed in Khan Yunis, while Emad Darabieh, 26, was shot in Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

Besides the 117 people with gunshot wounds, health workers treated 21 with shrapnel wounds, 56 people who were struck by tear-gas canisters and 60 others who suffered from inhaling the gas.

Regarding the two wounded journalists, Al-Qedra said that AFP photographer Mohamed al-Baba was shot in the right leg, and that an unnamed cameraman from Al-Aqsa television (affiliated with Hamas) was struck by a gas canister.

The health ministry accused Israeli soldiers of firing tear-gas at ambulances trying to evacuate the wounded east of Khan Yunis.

While protest organizers put the number of demonstrators at 10,000, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Twitter that around 4,000 people took part.

In response to the protests, "IDF troops are using riot dispersal means and operating in accordance with the rules of engagement ... to defend Israeli civilians in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip... from the Hamas-led attempts to conduct terror attacks," the spokesperson said.

The demonstration, titled the "March of a Million to Jerusalem," marked the 11th consecutive Friday of protests which are part of the larger "Great March of Return" movement, a protest movement which has resulted in many clashes between the IDF and Palestinians and more than 120 Palestinian deaths from Israeli army fire.

From the megaphones of different mosques Palestinian factions urged the population to participate in the protest, which coincided with the last Friday of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims; a majority of Palestinians consider themselves adherents of Islam.

This week also marked on Tuesday the 51st commemoration of the start of the Six Day War in 1967 and the subsequent occupation of eastern Jerusalem by Israel, a point made consistently by demonstrators throughout Friday's protest.

At the protest in Khan Yunis, Sabrine al-Najjar - the mother of volunteer medic Razan al-Najjar, who was killed last week by Israeli fire - put on her daughter's health worker vest, with the bullet hole in it, to denounce Razan's death.

Dawood Shihab, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, thanked thousands of international protesters for showing their solidarity with the Palestinians, adding that the marches are peaceful and will continue at whatever the price.