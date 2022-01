Security personnel are seen at the entrance gate to Tokyo University in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2022. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A police officer stands near the entrance gate to Tokyo University in Tokyo, Japan, 15 January 2022. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Three people, including two students, suffered wounds in a stabbing attack near the University of Tokyo on Saturday, the first day of nationwide varsity entrance examinations, police said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on the spot after the stabbing incident.

Police said the victims were conscious and receiving treatment at a hospital. EFE