Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A handout photo made available by the Istanbul Fire Department shows rescue workers carrying three-year-old girl Elif Perincek as they pull her out from the rubble of a building 65 hours after it collapsed during a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 02 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ISTANBUL FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT

A search and rescue team in the Turkish city of Izmir on Monday pulled a three-year-old girl from the rubble of a building that collapsed during the powerful Aegean earthquake three days ago.

The 6.6 magnitude quake killed at least 83 people and injured more than 900 when it struck off the north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday. It caused several buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, where the majority of the casualties were reported, to collapse. EFE-EPA