A man walks in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA CHINA OUT

People walk in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA CHINA OUT

At least 33 people have died and eight are still missing as a result of the floods caused by heavy rains in the central Chinese province of Henan, state media Xinhua reported Thursday.

Xinhua also reported that some 376,000 people have been evacuated, while state television CGTN said that, since July 16, more than 3 million people have been affected by the torrential rains.

Until now, the most affected city was the provincial capital, Zhengzhou, which according to the local press is gradually returning to normal.

(...)