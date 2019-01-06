Some of 159 migrants arrive to Motril's Port, Southern Spain, early 06 January 2019, after being rescued at sea as they were trying to reach Spanish coasts on board three boats. EPA/ALBA FEIXAS

Spanish Red Cross personnel register some of the 80 migrants rescued at sea in Motril, Granada, southern Spain, 02 January 2019. EPA/ALBA FEIXAS

A total of 345 migrants arrived to ports in the south of mainland Spain overnight into Sunday after they were rescued from several small boats in various operations in the Alboran Sea, the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean Sea, according to Spain's maritime safety agency.

Some 159 people, including 27 women and nine children, arrived to the southern port of Motril at about 3 am local time after they were picked up from three small boats near Alboran Island.

The group was located by an aircraft belonging to the Spanish Air Force and subsequently picked up by the Salvamar Hamal rescue ship.

The Red Cross found most of the people rescued were in good health upon their arrival to Motril, though said several pregnant women and some who were feeling dizzy required further medical attention at their medical facilities at the port.

Shortly before midnight another group of 186 migrants rescued from three small boats in the Alboran Sea on Saturday arrived to the port of Almería, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Motril.

They too were seen by staff from the Red Cross.

Almería's branch of the maritime safety agency received word early Saturday that several small boats had set off from Morocco.