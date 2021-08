Berlin (Germany), 02/07/2021.- German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a press statement in Berlin, Germany, 02 July 2021. German Health Minister Jens Spahn talked to media following a health ministers' conference addressing the consequences of the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO), to complete all vaccination series started with AstraZeneca's vaccine Vaxzevria with an mRNA vaccine. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 10/08/2021.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a press conference after a virtual meeting with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 August 2021. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Berlin (Germany), 09/08/2021.- People arrive to be inoculated against Covid-19 at the 'Long Night of Vaccinations' at the Arena mass vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, 09 August 2021. City authorities have organized several such events this week replete with DJs and party atmosphere in an effort to coax more young people to get vaccinated. Germany has made strong progress in its vaccination effort during the pandemic with almost 55 percent of the population now fully vaccinated, though the rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Sean Gallup / POOL

Indoor public spaces in Germany from Monday will only be accessible to people who have been vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or have had a recent negative test.

The so-called "3G-Regel" — or “3G rule”, from the slogan “Geimpft, Genesen oder Getestet”, meaning “vaccinated, recovered or tested” in German — formally came into force on Monday, according to the agreement between the central government and the federal states, which are responsible for its implementation.EFE

gc/ks/jt