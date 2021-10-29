The authorities in the northern Chinese city of Heihe Friday ordered a lockdown due to the latest outbreak of Covid-19 that has already led to the closure of two other cities.

In a statement published on the social network WeChat, the Heihe authorities said some city areas were at "medium risk" of contagion.

The city of 1.5 million residents near the border with Russia joins Ejin (in the north) and Lanzhou (in the center) confined for the last few days due to a nationwide outbreak that has infected more than 340 people.

