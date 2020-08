A protestor throws an object at police during a third night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Protestors march through the streets during a third night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A protestor waves an American flag as she sits on the ground during a third night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A protestor shouts at police during a third night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

People run away as police fire teargas during a third night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Kenosha County sheriff deputies move to clear a park of protestors during a third night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

The city of Kenosha in Wisconsin saw its third consecutive night of violence on Tuesday amid protests following the shooting of a Black man by police officers.

Jacob Blake, 29, has been in critical condition at a hospital in Milwaukee since the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon local time. EFE

rml/ks/jt