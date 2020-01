Czech driver Ales Loprais, co-driver Petr Pokora and Mechanic Khalid Alkendi from UAE (instaforex Loprais Team) in their truck during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Russian Denis Krotov (Msk Rally Team) drives his Mini during stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Blade Hildebrand from US and his French co-driver Francois Cazalet (Red Bull Off Road Team USA) in their Side-by Side Vehicule (SSV) during stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020 EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Saudi Abdullah Saleh and Jordanian Moad Alarja in their Side-by Side Vehicule (SSV) during stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Overall second placed Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (L) and co-driver Matthieu Baumel from France of Toyota Gazoo Racing celebrate as they arrive at the finish line off the final stage 12 between Shubaytah and Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/BERNARD PAPON / LEQUIPE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Overall second placed Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah of Toyota Gazoo Racing pose for photographs at the finish line of the final stage 12 between Shubaytah and Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/BERNARD PAPON / LEQUIPE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Dakar Rally 2020 winner in the car category Spanish Carlos Sainz (R) of Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team is applauded by second placed Nasser Al-Attiyah (C) of Qatar and others at the finish line of stage 12 between Shubaytah and Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/BERNARD PAPON / LEQUIPE / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Mini) won his third Dakar on Friday by keeping his advantage over Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) and Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel (Mini), in the last timed sector of the rally.

"It's been a very difficult rally from the start. Only us three know how hard we tried since the first day. It's been a full steam rally since the beginning," said Sainz after completing his last timed sector. EFE-EPA