Kashmiri people arrive during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Medical workers collect personal details during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian women wait in a queue to receive a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a special mass vaccination drive for women, in Mumbai, India, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A woman receives a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a mega vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A woman receives a shot of a vaccine against COVID-19 during a mega vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 17 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India set a new record in its anti-coronavirus vaccination drive by clocking more than 42,000 jabs a minute on Friday and administering over 22 million doses in a single day.

The startling speed of the vaccination campaign, coinciding with the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the overall number of jabs administered so far to over 790 million, the federal health ministry said.EFE

