Police at the scene with the lorry at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

People hold a vigil for the victims that died in a lorry container, in London, Britain, 24 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Vietnamese authorities have detained four people and are searching for a fifth in relation to an operation against human trafficking after 39 migrants, some believed to be from Vietnam, were found dead in the back of lorry container in the United Kingdom last week.

The police operation took place on Saturday in the central province of Nghe An. EFE-EPA