Three Russian nationals and one Ukrainian allegedly involved in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 are to be tried for murder in the Netherlands, the joint investigation team leading the probe into the tragedy said Wednesday.

All 298 passengers and crew aboard the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed when it was hit by a Buk surface to air missile as the craft as it flew above the conflict zone near Donetsk on July 17, 2014.

"We have decided to prosecute four suspects for downing flight MH17," Fred Westerbeke, a lead investigator for JIT, said. "This is the start of the Dutch criminal proceedings."

At a press conference in Nieuwegein, Dutch National Police chief Wilbert Paulissen names the suspects as Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Karchenko.

Girkin was the so-called Donetsk People Republic's defense minister when flight MH17 was downed, Dubinsky was his deputy and a former member of Russia's GRU intelligence service, Pulatov was head of the DPR's intel service and Karchenko, who has no military background on record, commanded a unit in Donetsk.

The four are now the subject of an international arrest warrant.

The first three are of Russian nationality and probably reside in Russia, the JIT said, while Karchenko is of Ukrainian nationality and is presumed to live in eastern Ukraine, where the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are still at war with the central Ukrainian government.

According to the open-source investigative website Bellingcat, which has collaborated closely with the investigation, Dubinsky received the Buk missile from Russia, Pulatov escorted it and Karchenko assured its passage back across the border into Russia.

The JIT, which brings together experts from Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine, has previously presented evidence that claims the Buk missile used in the downing of MH17 belonged to the Russian military and had been brought across the border into the insurgent-held areas of east Ukraine.

It was fired from an agricultural area not far from the town of Pervomaiskiy before being returned to the Russian Federation.

The investigation into the downing of the passenger plane has been hampered by the fact the team had not been granted sufficient access to the key areas of interest, many of which remain behind the frontlines of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, the JIT said.

The JIT added that the trial against the four men would begin on Mar. 9, 2020 at the Justice Complex Schipol.

The JIT appealed to the suspects to attend court on that date but said they would nonetheless be tried in absentia should they decline to do so.

Eastern Ukraine tumbled into violence in 2014 when pro-Russian insurgents grabbed power as the country reeled from a pro-European revolution that ousted the former Russophile president, Viktor Yanukovych.

The unrest, which according to the United Nations has gone on to claim over 10,000 lives, followed closely after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Western powers have accused Russia of trying to destabilize the region.EFE-EPA

ir/jt