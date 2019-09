Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2019, of the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Ventura County Fire Department

A firefighter on Sept. 2, 2019, arrives at the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Ventura County Fire Department

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2019, of the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Santa Barbara Fire Department

Four of the 38 people aboard a boat that caught fire and sank near California's Santa Cruz Island have been found dead, a spokesman for US Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach told Efe Monday

"We have recovered four bodies, there are five survivors and 29 missing," the spokesman said by telephone.

The Coast Guard station said earlier that the crew of the Conception, a 75-foot diving boat, issued a mayday call around 3.15 am Monday.