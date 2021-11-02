A building 21 stories high that was under construction collapsed on Monday on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, killing at least four people, but authorities fear that there are more victims trapped in the rubble, according to what emergency services told EFE.
The incident occurred in the capital's Ikoyi district during the early afternoon.
"We have recovered four bodies from the building that collapsed in Lagos today. We've also rescued four people alive," Ibrahim Farinloye, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, told EFE.
(...)