Military forces establish a security perimeter near Paris police headquarters after a man has been killed after attacking officers with a knife in Paris, France, 03 October 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

At least four people have died in a knife attack carried out against security agents at the central police headquarters in Paris, a union representative said on Thursday.

The regional secretary of Alliance Police Nationale, Loïc Travers, said the suspect, an admin worker with over 20 years of experience, was shot dead by police at the scene. EFE-EPA