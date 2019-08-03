United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres views the extent of damage in an area in the wake of an earthquake and tsunami, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the strait between the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra has left at least four people dead, another four injured and over 1,000 displaced, officials said on Saturday.

One woman died of a heart attack in the municipality of Lebak on the island of Java while another 95-year-old woman died of fatigue during evacuation due to the quake on Friday night, the National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.

The tremor caused structural damage in over 200 buildings, including 81 houses and a mosque in the municipality of Pandeglang, located closest to the epicenter and the worst affected.

The quake triggered panic in the capital city of Jakarta, located around 250 km (155 miles) northwest, and damaged buildings in West Java's Bandung, over 300 km from the epicenter.

The authorities initially issued a tsunami alert that led people in several parts of the coast of Java and Sumatra, Indonesia's most populated regions, to move to higher areas. But the warning was deactivated two hours later.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world and had initially estimated the earthquake's magnitude to be 6.8, put the epicenter around 90 km southwest of Pandeglang and its hypocenter at a depth of 42 km.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activities with 127 active volcanoes. It experiences about 7,000, mostly-moderate, quakes a year.

In September last year, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi and triggered a tsunami, causing over 2,000 deaths and leaving 200,000 displaced from Palu and Donggala. EFE-EPA

