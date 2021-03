4 killed in protests against Modi at Bangladesh Independence Day celebration

Bangladesh police officers clash with Islamist activist during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country; at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Friday prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 March 2021. EF-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

People carry an injured man to the hospital as Bangladesh police member clash with Islamist activists during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Friday prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh police officers clash with Islamist activists during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country; at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Friday prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A vehicle burns during clashes between police officers and Islamist activists during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country; at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Friday prayer in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM