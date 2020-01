An Indian activist takes part in a protest to mark third anniversary of the Delhi gang rape crime, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, 16 December 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian protester, with hands colored in fake blood, holds a candle during a protest campaign by Youth Congress against the gang rape of a student last week, in Calcutta, India, 28 December 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Mother (C) of a fatal gang rape victim of 2012 gestures at Patiala House Court in New Delhi, India, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday sentenced four men to death over the 2012 rape of a woman in a case that sent shockwaves through India and beyond and led to the toughening of laws on sexual assault in the country.

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Singh - who attended the trial via video link - will be executed at 7 am on 22 January, judge Satish Kumar said. EFE-EPA