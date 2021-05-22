Demonstrators on motorcycles gesture during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators march during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 22 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

4 soldiers, 2 police killed in clashes with anti-junta militants in Myanmar

Armed civilian protesters in Myanmar have killed four soldiers and two police officers over the last 24 hours, according to local media.

The southeast Asian country has been gripped by violence since the military coup on 1 February. EFE

