EFE New York City, US 9 May 2021

Officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) stand on the closed road at Times Square after a shooting that was reported, left three bystanders injured, in New York City, New York, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) stand on the closed road at Times Square after a shooting that was reported, left three bystanders injured, in New York City, New York, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) stand on the closed road at Times Square after a shooting that was reported, left three bystanders injured, in New York City, New York, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) stand on the closed road at Times Square after a shooting that was reported, left three bystanders injured, in New York City, New York, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) stand on the closed road at Times Square after a shooting that was reported, left three bystanders injured, in New York City, New York, USA, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Two women and a four-year-old girl were injured in a shooting incident Saturday in New York City's Times Square, police said.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters that gunshots were heard at about 4.55 pm at the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue. EFE