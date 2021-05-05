Like he does every year on 5 May, Jake Mac Siacais has paid his visit to the Milltown cemetery in Belfast to pray in front of the grave of Bobby Sands, the IRA member whose death following a hunger strike in the notorious Maze prison 40 years ago caught the world’s attention and radically transformed the nature of Northern Irish conflict.

Due to the pandemic, Sinn Féin, the leading nationalist party in Northern Ireland and the former political branch of the IRA, has kept events paying tribute to Sands low-key.