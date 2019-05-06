A Sukhoi Superjet 100 of Russian airline Aeroflot after the fire which emerged while the plane crash landed was put out at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Russian emergency personnel stand in front of a closed area, where surviving passengers and relatives meet with investigators and receive psychological aid at Mowcow's Sheremetyevo airport after fire engulfed an Aeroflot Superjet-100 aircraft making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. According to authorities, at least 40 people died in the blaze. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian emergency vehicles stand in line at Moscow's Sheremtyevo Airport after bringing surviving passengers and relatives meet with investigators and receive psychological aid after fire engulfed an Aeroflot Superjet-100 aircraft making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. According to authorities, at least 40 people died in the blaze. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A handout photo made available by Russian Investigative Committee (Sledcom) shows an Aeroflot Superjet-100 passenger jet burning at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after making an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. Authorities say at least 40 people died in the blaze. EPA-EFE/Russian Investigative Committee / HANDOUT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Russian rescue services have on Monday recovered two black boxes from an Aeroflot Superjet-100 passenger plane that burst into flames as it made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, killing 41 of the 78 people on board.

Investigators said it could take between two and four weeks to fully analyze the data on the black boxes.

"The two black boxes, the voice recorder and that of the flight parameters have been recovered and handed over to the Interstate Aviation Committee," an unnamed source from the emergency services told Russia's Interfax news agency, adding that the black boxes were intact.

A spokesperson for Russia's Instruction Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told Interfax news agency earlier that only 37 people had survived the crash.

Amid the confusion about casualties, Russian authorities did say that 78 people were on board the flight, although it was not immediately clear how many were passengers and how many were crewmembers.

The aircraft took off from Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow's largest air terminal, en route to the far northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, but minutes afterward the pilots informed the control tower of problems on board and decided to return to the capital and make an emergency landing.

"They did not succeed on the first (landing) attempt and on the second the landing gear hit the runway, as did the nose of the aircraft, and the fire broke out," one emergency services official told Interfax.

According to the airport press office, the Superjet-100 had been designated Flight SU-1492 and took off normally at 6:02 pm but 28 minutes later returned and landed in flames.

Television footage showed the plane's rear section already engulfed in flames when it was touching down, and after it came to rest - with emergency vehicles and personnel scrambling to get to the blazing jet to render aid - the surviving passengers and crew were able to escape the inferno by using the front inflatable emergency slides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims and issued orders to provide all necessary assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

At present, there has been no word on what forced the pilots of the Russian-made plane to return to the airport, although one source cited by TASS said that the most probable cause was a lightning strike that affected on-board equipment.

The accident at Sheremetyevo forced aviation authorities to cancel or delay more than 100 flights at Moscow's three most important airports.

Aeroflot said that the surviving passengers and crew managed to evacuate the aircraft in just 55 seconds, in accord with established procedures.

The Sukhoi Superjet-100, the first civilian aircraft designed in Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, has experienced several incidents in recent months.

Last month, an aircraft of the same model was unable to take off on a flight from Moscow to Voronezh due to a "technical problem."

In March, another SSJ-100 was forced to return to a Moscow airport due to cracks in the cockpit windshield.

According to the Vedomosti newspaper, in January 2019 Ireland's CitiJet airline, the only airline operating SSJ-100 aircraft in Europe, decided not to use the aircraft any longer.

Local media also reported concerns about the Russian aircraft expressed by Mexico's Interjet, which has allegedly been dissatisfied with post-sales service from the manufacturer and the delays in receiving replacement parts.

The SSJ-100 that burned on Sunday was making its first flight in two years, the last time it had been in the air being in the summer of 2017, according to the RussianPlanes Web site.

On the day of the tragedy the plane had flown on three internal Russian flights of at least two hours' duration, said Aeroflot, promising to carry out an investigation parallel to the official probe into the accident.

The Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, meanwhile, said that at present it is premature to speak about possibly grounding all SSJ-100 planes.EFE-EPA

