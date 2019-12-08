Indian police officers stand guard as people gather at the site where a fire broke out in New Delhi, India, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian people and journalists gather near the site where a fire broke out in New Delhi, India, Dec.8, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

The body of a victim of a fire that erupted at a New Delhi building is brought to a mortuary in New Delhi, India, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

People look from their windows near the site where a fire broke out in New Delhi, India, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian policemen, civil defence personnel and firefighters cordon off the area where a fire broke out in New Delhi, India, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The relative of a victim of the New Delhi building fire reacts outside the emergency ward of Lok Nayak Hospital, in New Delhi, India, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

At least 42 killed, 64 injured in India factory fire

Forty-three people have been killed and 16 wounded in a fire at a factory in New Delhi on Sunday that trapped workers inside as they slept.

Police have arrested the owner of the building. EFE-EPA