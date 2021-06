At least 23 opponents of the Feb. 1 military coup and 20 soldiers died this weekend in different parts of the country, in the bloodiest day in almost two months, local media reported Sunday.

The highest civilian casualties Saturday were in Ayeryawady region, in the country’s west, where at least 20 residents died and several were injured after confronting the army with homemade slingshots and gas pistols, agencies Delta News and Khit Thit Media reported. EFE