A group of Syrian refugees arrives from Beirut at Fiumicino airport, near Rome, Italy, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS

A group of Syrian refugees arrives from Beirut at Fiumicino airport, near Rome, Italy, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS

Marco Impagliazzo (L), the president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, welcomes a new group of refugees arriving from Beirut at Fiumicino airport, near Rome, Italy, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS

A group of 43 refugees, mostly from Syria, arrived in Rome Tuesday as part of a humanitarian corridor project that aims to help those fleeing war-torn countries.

A third of those who arrived to the Italian capital from Beirut were minors who had been living in refugee camps in Lebanon.

Majida, an older Syrian woman, was among those who arrived in Rome, where she was reunited with her son Jalal, who has lived in Italy for 20 years and married an Italian woman.

Majida had not seen her son since before the war began, about seven years ago.

She also got to see her granddaughter, who she last saw when her parents took her on a trip to Syria at the age of four months, before the war began.

The project offers people fleeing conflict in their own countries a safe way of reaching Europe.

Upon arrival, they either live in church accommodation, private apartments or with host families, and learn the local language and customs.

Another 42 refugees were expected to arrive in Rome on Wednesday.