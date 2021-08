A volunteer walks through an empty food court of the 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 05 August 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/ Kai Foersterling

Picture of the Shiokaze Park stadium during a match between Brazil and Latvia for the men's beach volleyball quarterfinals at the 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 04 August 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/Kai Foersterling

A worker disinfects the field against covid-19 after a match between Sweden and Spain for men's quarterfinals of handball amid the 2020 Olympic Games, at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (R) speaks with IOC member Sebastian Coe (L) while watching the Women'Äôs Marathon during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The authorities Sunday said 26 more people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the overall caseload to 430 among the sporting event participants, including athletes, officials, and journalists.

Nineteen of the new confirmed positive cases are Japanese residents. There were no athletes among the fresh patients. EFE