Some of the 440 migrants rescued at sea disembark from 'SeaWatch 3' at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO RUTA

The unaccompanied children among the hundreds of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea by Sea Watch 3 over the past few days have been disembarked in the southern Italian island of Sicily, sources from the NGO told Efe.

Another 200 migrants hope to get off the boat within a few hours in Pozzallo, the sources added.EFE

