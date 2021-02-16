Italian authorities arrested 45 people on Tuesday in two separate raids against the Calabrian mafia, known as the 'Ndrangheta, in the latest blow against the country’s most powerful organized crime group.

The first, early morning raid saw 28 people arrested across the country, with more than 6 million euros worth of assets seized, police said.

The arrests took place in the towns of Cosenza (south), Milan (north), Varese (north), Como (north), Livorno (west), Florence (west) and Udine (north), the culmination of an investigation that began in 2018. EFE-EPA