People inspect the damage after an Israeli air strike targeting a car in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Smoke rise after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A general view showing a destroyed building after an israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

A Palestinian Civil Defense man works after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Plestinians walk next to a destroyed building after an israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Smoke and flames rise following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, 18 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Smoke rise after an israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

A Plestinian man walk between the rubbles of a destroyed building of Ministry of Health after an israeli air strike in Gaza City, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians pass in empty alleys of Jerusalem old city during a general strike in the city, 18 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

About 47,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli attacks have taken refuge in 58 schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, according to UN spokesperson for Humanitarian Affairs Jens Laerke.

They represent a majority of close to 60,000 people displaced by the violent escalation of the Israel-Palestine crisis, Laerke told a press conference in Geneva. EFE

abc/lv/jt