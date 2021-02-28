Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist Benny Tai Yiu-ting (C-R) speaks to the press as he prepares to report to the Ma On Shan Police Station in Hong Kong, China, 28 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Mike Lam King-nam, who participated in the Hong Kong 2020 pro-democracy primary elections, prepares to report to the Ma On Shan Police Station in Hong Kong, China, 28 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist Benny Tai Yiu-ting (C) speaks to the press as he prepares to report to the Ma On Shan Police Station in Hong Kong, China, 28 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police charged 47 dissidents for conspiring to subvert state power on Sunday, in what is the largest crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy political camp under the controversial security law imposed by Beijing.

The democracy activists, who include some of the most prominent political figures in Hong Kong, walked into different police stations Sunday afternoon to report to the police, about seven weeks after they were arrested for alleged subversion in relation to unofficial primaries held by the pro-democracy camp last year.EFE-EPA

