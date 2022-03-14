The fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine began Monday with communication proving "hard," the Ukrainian delegation said, as intense fighting continued on several fronts.
“The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Twitter.
“The reason for the discord is too different political systems,” he continued, saying “Ukraine is a free dialogue within the society and an obligatory consensus” while Russia engages in “suppression of its own society.”
