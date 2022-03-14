Kyiv (Ukraine), 13/03/2022.- A handout picture made available by the Presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) handing awards to injured servicemen at a military hospital in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 13 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 13/03/2022.- A shell crater outside a damaged building in the aftermath of a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022 (issued 14 March 2022). The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, has witnessed repeated air strikes from Russian forces. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, over 2.6 million people fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 13/03/2022.- A Ukrainian rescue worker removes debris from a building after a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022 (issued14 March 2022). The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, has witnessed repeated air strikes from Russian forces. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, over 2.6 million people fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

The fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine began Monday with communication proving "hard," the Ukrainian delegation said, as intense fighting continued on several fronts.

“The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Twitter.

“The reason for the discord is too different political systems,” he continued, saying “Ukraine is a free dialogue within the society and an obligatory consensus” while Russia engages in “suppression of its own society.”

(...)