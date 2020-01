Hundreds of people gather on the Mexican border at Tecun Uman, Guatemala. 20 January 2020. EFE/ Esteban Biba

Hundreds of people gather on the Mexican border at Tecun Uman, Guatemala. 20 January 2020. EFE/ Esteban Biba

Thousands of Central Americans in a migrant caravan on Monday reached the border between Guatemala and Mexico.

Personnel from the Mexican National Guard, the national defense secretary (Sedena) and the national migration institute (INM) were deployed to the Rodolfo Robles bridge connecting Tecún Umán in Guatemala with the southeastern state of Chiapas in Mexico.