Indian people looks at the wreckage of a plane that crashed at the construction site in Mumbai, India, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Forensic official collects material from wreckage of a plane that crashed at the construction site in Mumbai, India, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Rescuers stand around the wreckage of a plane that crashed at the construction site in Mumbai, India, Jun. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least five people,among them a pedestrian, died Thursday as a private plane crashed into a building in the western Indian city of Mumbai, a police source informed EFE.

The accident occurred in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar at 1.30 pm local time while the plane was conducting a test flight with two pilots and two maintenance engineers aboard, according to local police spokesperson Deepak Devraj.

"All on board the aircraft along with one (more) person on the ground are dead," he said.

The small charter plane took off from Mumbai's Juhu airport and flew over the city before crashing into the building that was under construction.

Devraj added that the plane, a King Air C-90 model, which was earlier owned by the government of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was currently in the possession of a private operator.

The causes of the accident remain unknown, though heavy monsoon rains were affecting weather conditions.