A handout photo made available by SOS Mediterranee on 13 August 2018 shows migrants being rescued by the NGO's rescue ship 'Aquarius' in the Mediterranean, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Guglielmo Mangiapane/SOS MEDITERRANEE

A handout photo made available by Doctors Without Borders on 12 August 2018 shows migrants being rescued at the Mediterranean sea. Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee search for a port in Europe to dock the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel with 141 migrants on board. Migrants were rescued in two different operations last 10 August and remain on board as they wait for a port in Europe. EPA-EFE FILE/Doctors Without Borders

The Aquarius migrant rescue vessel stranded in the Mediterranean for days awaiting instructions on which port to travel to on Tuesday received orders to go to Malta after a deal was reached between European countries, one of the NGOs that manages the vessel said.

SOS Méditerranée operations director Fréderic Penard told reporters gathered in Paris that Malta was a suitable port for the 141 passengers to be taken to because it would allow the rescue ship to get back out into the Central Mediterranean quickly.

The Maltese government said it would receive the boat and the migrants would then be distributed among France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain.

"Malta will be making a concession allowing the vessel to enter its ports, despite having no legal obligation to do so," a government statement said.

The news came after talks between France, Malta, other EU member states and the European Commission, who "agreed on a responsibility sharing exercise regarding the rescued migrants," the statement said.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat expressed his gratitude to France’s President Emmanuel Macron "for the joint initiative" and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in order to solve the matter.

The Spanish government told EFE it would welcome 60 of the 141 migrants who had been in limbo aboard the Aquarius as its crew awaited instructions on where to go.

The rescue vessel, managed by the NGOs SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders, was waiting in the Mediterranean Sea after Italy and Malta refused to allow access to any of their ports.

The Aquarius was involved in a similar situation in June, when Italy and Malta refused the vessel permission to dock at any of their ports.

Spain stepped in to end that dispute, offering to welcome all the migrants to the eastern port city of Valencia.