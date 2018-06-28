Five people were fatally shot on Thursday, June 28, at the offices of a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. EFE/FILE

Five people were killed and several others wounded Thursday in a shooting at the offices of The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.

"I don't know what to say other than our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, and we take comfort knowing that they are in God's embrace," Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh told reporters.

Police said that they had the suspected perpetrator in custody.

One of the reporters present in the newsroom at the time recounted the events on Twitter.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," The Capital Gazette's Phil Davis wrote.

The newspaper's offices are inside a large office complex that is home to a range of over tenants.