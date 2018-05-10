Yemenis inspect a destroyed building after it was hit by an alleged Saudi-led airstrike in the northern outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A member of Yemen Red Crescent inspects a destroyed building after it was hit by an alleged Saudi-led airstrike in the northern outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least five people, including two children, were killed and five others were wounded on Thursday in airstrikes by the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, against a Yemeni rebel checkpoint and a house in the northern part of Sanaa, witnesses told EFE.

The first airstrike targeted the checkpoint, located on the capital's northern outskirts, and aircraft then bombed a three-story house near the checkpoint.

Epa photographers saw the rubble of the house in which, according to witnesses, a man, his wife and two daughters and another man were staying when it was struck.

Rescue services said that the father's body is still under the rubble and that they need cranes to dig it out.

In addition, another woman and three children were wounded, along with the driver of a truck that was in the area at the time of the bombing.

The civil war in Yemen intensified in March 2015 following the intervention of the Arab coalition in support of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, putting more than 22 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.