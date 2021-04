Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters during a protest against the Rampal coal-fired power plant, near Shahbag, Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 January 2017. EPA/EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

At least five people died and 11 others were injured on Saturday in clashes between workers at an under-construction power plant and the police in Chittagong district in southern Bangladesh.

The clashes occurred around midday when workers at a coal-fired power plant began a demonstration calling for a wage increase, Chittagong Police Superintendent Mohiuddin Mahmud told EFE.EFE

am-daa/sc