The total number of Ukrainian refugees since the start of the Russian invasion reached five million on Wednesday, with 20,000 of them fleeing the country the last 24 hours, according the latest daily figures released by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

Moreover, at least another 7.1 million people remain internally displaced inside Ukraine, taking the total number of people having to leave their houses since the war began to over 12 million, equivalent to more than one-fourth of its population. EFE

